INF Travis Shaw was optioned back to Triple-A Pawtucket after appearing Sunday in Boston’s 13-5 loss to the Blue Jays. He went 0-for-1 in his second stint with the team this season.

INF Jeff Bianchi was designated for assignment Monday. He went 0-for-2 in three games with the Red Sox this season.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was called up from Triple-A Pawtucket before Monday’s game. The southpaw entered with one out and the bases loaded in the seventh inning and allowed one of three inherited runners to cross the plate. Ross has been lights out in his past seven appearances at Fenway, posting a 0.00 ERA while holding opponents to a .233 average.

RHP Brandon Workman underwent successful Tommy John surgery on his right elbow Monday. The operation was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Pensacola, Fla. Workman, who didn’t get into a major league or minor league game this season, will be sidelined for at least a year.

CF Mookie Betts, who missed the previous two games due to a lower back injury, returned to action Monday. He went 3-for-4 in the series opener against the Braves.

2B Dustin Pedroia is done with the critics, and his only focus will be on the 25 men in the Red Sox clubhouse and playing baseball. “We’re not going to listen to you guys’ (expletive),” a frustrated Pedroia said Monday before the Red Sox lost their seventh game in a row. Pedroia went 2-for-3 with a walk.

LHP Craig Breslow was activated from the paternity leave list after his wife gave birth, but he did not pitch Monday. He was unavailable for three games.

RHP Rick Porcello can’t catch a break. He gave up four earned runs on six hits and a walk in 6 1/3 innings Monday against Atlanta to lose his fifth consecutive start. The skid is the second longest of Porcello’s career -- he lost six straight starts from Aug. 12-Sept. 10, 2012. “I was sinking it well (against) the right-handed hitters,” Porcello said. “All the pitches were working again. Just the one inning where they put up three runs. That was it.”

3B Pablo Sandoval is now a member of the 1,000-hit club after his 2-for-4 performance Monday in Boston’s 4-2 loss to Atlanta. He hit a two-out double in the ninth inning and also notched his 200th career double with a two-bagger in the seventh. Sandoval, who raised his batting average to .261, extended his hitting streak to a season-high six games.