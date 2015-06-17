LHP Wade Miley didn’t have anything to complain about in Tuesday’s start, tying a season high with eight strikeouts while allowing two earned runs, five hits, and two walks in 6 1/3 innings. The left-hander’s last outing ended in a screaming match with Red Sox manager John Farrell in the dugout, a moment he was happy to finally move on. “I kind of put all that stuff behind me from the last start,” said Miley, who improved to 6-6 on the campaign after throwing a season-high 111 pitches. “I just wanted to go out and try to give the team a chance to win.”

UTL Brock Holt became the first Red Sox player to hit for the cycle since John Valentin did so June 6, 1996.

OF Mookie Betts nearly joined Brock Holt in the winner’s circle. The center fielder finished a home run shy of a cycle of his own, going 3-for-5 with an RBI to record his second-consecutive game with three hits, a career high. Betts was the best bet on the Red Sox’s five-game homestand, batting .700 (7-for-10) with a double, a triple, and a home run.

LF Hanley Ramirez (back) also didn’t play Tuesday after aggravating his mid-back during a swing Monday night. Manager John Farrell said Ramirez should be available Wednesday night.

2B Dustin Pedroia (knee) was held out of the lineup Tuesday with inflammation but nothing structurally wrong. Manager John Farrell is hopeful Pedroia will return in a day or two.

OF Alejandro De Aza had his best day as a member of the Red Sox on Tuesday, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs to record his first multi-hit game in Boston. The left fielder joined Boston’s triple parade with one of his own, and he raised his season batting average to .217 (28-for-129) in 40 games.

C Ryan Hanigan (broken knuckle) might begin a rehab assignment as soon as next week. Hanigan, who has been sidelined since May 1, has resumed taking batting practice.

RHP Justin Masterson made his final rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday night. The right-hander has been on the disabled list with right shoulder tendinitis since May 14. He pitched six innings and allowed two runs on four hits and three walks while striking out four.