#US MLB
June 19, 2015

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Clay Buchholz will return to the scene one of his worst outings a year ago when he faces the Braves on Thursday in Atlanta. He walked eight while failing to get an out in the fourth inning May 26 last season at Turner Field. The Braves, who had four hits, scored six runs off Buchholz, who got a no-decision when the Red Sox rallied. He had a streak of four straight quality starts before allowing 18 hits and eight runs over 10 2/3 in his past two outings this season.

3B Pablo Sandoval found himself sitting out Thursday’s game against the Braves as punishment for using a cell phone during Wednesday’s game.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
