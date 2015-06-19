INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket for the third time and started at third base. He went 0-for-4. Shaw appeared in 58 games for Pawtucket this year, hitting .259 with nine doubles, five homers and 26 RBIs.

2B Brock Holt went 2-for-4 with a triple and a walk and scored three runs Thursday. Holt was 9-for-16 with five runs and two RBIs in the four-game series with Atlanta. Over his past 13 games, he is batting .408 (20-for-49) with seven extra-base hits. “He’s done a great job getting on base,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s become an invaluable guy.”

RHP Heath Hembree was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 15 due to right shoulder inflammation. Hembree appeared in four games for Boston, all in relief, and was 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA. He allowed six runs in 6 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and two walks.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (2-1, 3.05 ERA) is coming off his first career loss, when he was ripped for nine earned runs in 4 2/3 innings against Toronto. He had allowed only one earned run and eight hits in his first three starts combined. His Friday start will be his first against the Royals.

LF Hanley Ramirez, who hurt his back Tuesday and did not play Wednesday, returned to the lineup Thursday. He went 0-for-4.

2B Dustin Pedroia sat out Thursday, missing his second game in three days. Pedroia continues to have soreness in his left knee. An MRI prior to the current road trip indicated no structural damage, just an issue with inflammation.

RHP Clay Buchholz (4-6) allowed just two unearned runs in seven innings Thursday at Atlanta. He gave up six hits and one walk while striking out three to earn his first win since June 2. He threw 92 pitches, 63 of them for strikes. Over his past seven starts, Buchholz has a 2.42 ERA. He has not allowed an earned run in his past 15 innings in interleague play.

3B Pablo Sandoval was benched Thursday for violating the team and league’s social media policy. He is expected to return to the starting lineup Friday in Kansas City. Sandoval has hit safely in eight consecutive games, dating back to June 10, producing a .452 average with five doubles and six RBIs during that span.