#US MLB
June 21, 2015 / 2:57 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CF Mookie Betts went 4-for-5, his first career four-hit game. He had six three career hit games previously. Betts is hitting .555, 15-for-27, in his past seven games. He ran into a fence June 12 and hurt his lower back, but has been on a terror since. “I‘m not going to try it again,” Betts said. “I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody either. But a couple of days off and I got to get myself together and just come out with a new attitude.”

2B Dustin Pedroia did not play Friday, the third time in four games, because of a sore left knee. Pedroia hit in the indoor cages. “He didn’t experience any soreness, pretty much a day of testing,” manager John Farrell said. “We anticipate him back in the lineup (Saturday).”

RHP Rick Porcello, who draws the Saturday assignment, is 0-5 with a 6.97 ERA in his past five starts. He has allowed 24 runs on 35 hits and six walks in 31 innings.

3B Pablo Sandoval has a career high six consecutive multi-hit games, the longest by a Red Sox third baseman since Wade Boggs in 1989. He also has a season high nine-game hitting streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
