C Blake Swihart suffered a sprained left foot on a slide into third base in the fifth inning Saturday and was removed for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. He is listed as day to day. X-rays were negative.

LHP Wade Miley is 1-1 with a 7.71 ERA in two career starts against the Royals. He allowed a career-worst 10 earned runs in 4 2/3 innings last Aug. 5 against the Royals at Arizona.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who had played in 19 straight games, was given the day off Saturday. Bogaerts is 2-for-13 on the Red Sox’s trip that concludes Sunday.

CF Mookie Betts combined with INF Brock Holt, who batted leadoff and second, to go 15-for-28 with nine runs and five RBIs in the three games that 2B Dustin Pedroia missed. The Red Sox went 3-0 with Pedroia out. “The way Mookie and Brock have been getting on base, we felt like we had a chance to get some action from the top three guys,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “David (Ortiz) in the four hole and everybody kind of slots in behind them. When you look at the top three guys in the lineup today, they’ve all been swinging the bat very well of late.”

2B Dustin Pedroia returned to the Boston lineup on Saturday but not to the top of the order for the first time since May 22. Pedroia hit third for just the second time this season.

3B Pablo Sandoval sprained his left ankle on a throwing error in the fifth inning Saturday and was led off the field by the trainer. He was in a walking boot after the game. X-rays were negative.