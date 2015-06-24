C Blake Swihart suffered a sprained foot Saturday night. He was still out of the lineup Tuesday and is considered day-to-day.

RHP Joe Kelly’s struggles continued at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, when he lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed five runs against the Baltimore Orioles. He still has one win since beating the Yankees in New York in his first start of the season and he has allowed at least five runs in six of his 14 starts. “I’ve got to go out there and be a little more consistent,” said Kelly, whose spot in the rotation continues to be in jeopardy.

RHP Steven Wright, was 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA in 11 games, four starts, with the Red Sox. He was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for RHP Justin Masterson on the roster.

OF Rusney Castillo was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He batted .230 in 74 at-bats with the Red Sox. “We just need to get him back to playing every day,” said manager John Farrell.

2B Dustin Pedroia’s ninth-inning RBI double gave him a 16-game home hitting streak, also recorded the 500th walk of his career in the game -- making him the 19th player to walk 500 times with the club.

RF Shane Victorino, on the disabled list with a leg injury, is slated to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Pawtucket on Wednesday. Has been on the DL since May 24.

1B Mike Napoli, dropped down to eighth in the batting order and coming off 3-for-14 road trip, dropped back under the .200 mark (.199) by striking out all four times up. He heard boos after the fourth one end the eighth inning. “It was a rough night for Mike,” said manager John Farrell.

RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-0 with two no-decisions in his last four starts, faces the Orioles in the second game of the three-game series on Wednesday night. He is 9-5 with a 3.81 ERA in 18 career appearances (17 starts) against the Birds, the nine wins the second most he has against any team. He lost to the Orioles April 18 at Fenway Park.

C Ryan Hanigan, who suffered a broken right pinkie at the beginning of May, is at Triple-A Pawtucket on a rehab assignment. He appears to be on target for a July 1 return -- the first day he is eligible to come off the 60-day disables list.

RHP Justin Masterson, on the DL since May 14 with right shoulder tendinitis, was activated Tuesday. He was added to the bullpen.

3B Pablo Sandoval returned to the lineup after missing a game with an ankle sprain and singled his first three times up, driving in a run. In his last 13 games, he is 21-for-50, and he is 14-for-28 during a seven-game hitting streak.

C Erik Kratz, acquired off waivers when C Blake Swihart was hurt, was added to the Red Sox 25-man roster Tuesday. He did not play Tuesday.