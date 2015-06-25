UT Brock Holt started at first base Wednesday, but he didn’t stay there. Holt moved to left field, then played second base as Boston adjusted its defense when two starters left with injuries. Holt has started at every position except pitcher and catcher in 44 starts this season.

SS Hanley Ramirez left the game after being hit on the left hand by a batted ball. He was diagnosed with a bruise, and he is day-to-day.

2B Dustin Pedroia left Wednesday’s game due to a tight right hamstring. He was undergoing a CT scan and an X-ray after the game.

RF Shane Victorino (calf) began a rehab assignment Wednesday night with Triple-A Pawtucket and went 0-for-2. He is expected to continue playing throughout the week, eventually building up to playing consecutive nine-inning games before returning to the Red Sox.

1B Mike Napoli is riding the wrong kind of streak. Napoli has struck out in six consecutive at-bats after going 0-for-2 Wednesday night. Manager John Farrell tried to give the slumping Napoli the night off after the veteran struck out four times Tuesday, but Napoli was needed when Boston lost LF Hanley Ramirez to an injury. 1B Brock Holt moved to left field. Napoli’s batting average fell to .197.

RHP Clay Buchholz recovered nicely from a rocky beginning. Buchholz (5-6) needed 36 pitches to get through the first two innings, but he settled down and allowed just one run overall in seven innings. Buchholz struck out seven, walked one and allowed eight hits while picking up his second consecutive win.