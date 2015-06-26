RHP Jonathan Aro made his major league debut Thursday after his contract was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket earlier in the day. Aro gave up one run on four hits and struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. He was 3-2 with a 2.22 ERA in 44 2/3 innings over 18 games in the minors this year.

INF Jeff Bianchi cleared waivers and was outright to Triple-A Pawtucket. He went 0-for-2 in three games with the Red Sox before he was designated for assignment June 15.

INF Deven Marrero had his contract purchased from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he will fill 2B Dustin Pedroia’s spot on the 25-man roster. The utility infielder hit .241 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 66 minor league games this season.

RHP Joe Kelly will try to work out his issues in the minor leagues, as he was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket before Thursday’s game. Kelly has been inconsistent all season, posting a 2-5 record with a 5.67 ERA, 31 walks and 60 strikeouts in 14 starts.

RF Jackie Bradley Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket. He started his third major league stint of the year Thursday, going 2-for-4 to snap an 0-for-30 stretch dating back to 2014. Bradley was hitting .322 with four homers and 16 RBIs in Triple-A this season.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez might have a Fenway PARK problem. He burst onto the scene in a big way with back-to-back stellar starts to begin his Red Sox career, but he since struggled mightily in two of his three outings at his home ballpark. Rodriguez (3-2) took the loss Thursday after giving up six runs -- all of which came in the fourth inning -- on seven hits in a career-low 3 2/3 innings against Baltimore. Rodriguez has given up 15 earned runs in his past 8 1/3 innings pitched at home. “He retires the first 10 of the game. He was dominant,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “And then he gets in the stretch, they make a little bit of an adjustment, and he’s not commanding the baseball as he was (before) he got into the stretch.”

LF Hanley Ramirez escaped a stint on the disabled list, at least for now. He had to come out of Boston’s game Wednesday night after taking a batted ball off his left wrist. X-rays were negative, but he sat out Thursday. Ramirez is officially listed as day-to-day. He is batting .283 with a team-leading 15 home runs and 38 RBIs through 67 games.

2B Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right hamstring strain, meaning he will be out until the All-Star break.

LF Alejandro De Aza sure seems to like playing his former team. He snuck a three-run home run around Pesky’s Pole in right field in the fourth inning Thursday to bring Boston within two runs. The long ball was De Aza’s first homer as a member of the Red Sox, and he is batting .348 (9-for-26) with seven RBIs and five extra base hits in his past seven games.

C Erik Kratz’s career in Boston is over before it even started. The backstop was designated for assignment to make room for OF Jackie Bradley Jr. Kratz went 0-for-4 in four games for Kansas City earlier this season, and the Red Sox acquired him off waivers Sunday. He spent two days on Boston’s active roster but didn’t get into a game.