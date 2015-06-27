2B Brock Holt fouled a ball off his shin during Friday’s game, but pushed through the pain and came through with the game-winning RBI single in the 10th inning, the team’s lone hit with runners in scoring position on the night.

OF Jackie Bradley, who got his first hit of 2015 on Thursday after an 0-for-12 start, got his first RBI of the season on Friday, hitting a sacrifice fly. He needs to produce at the plate to get consistent starts in the Boston outfield.

RHP Rick Porcello wasn’t dominating, giving up nine hits in six innings, but he held the Rays to three runs and struck out five batters in Friday’s 4-3 win. Two double plays helped him get out of early jams.

RHP Koji Uehara was in control in the 10th inning, striking out two of the Rays’ best hitters Evan Longoria and David DeJesus, then getting the final out for a 1-2-3 save, his 15th on the year. Five Boston relievers combined for four shutout innings in the win.