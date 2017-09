-- LHP Wade Miley gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out eight and walked two on 106 pitches (65 strikes). The loss drops him to 7-7 for the season with a 4.38 ERA. “I think we did a good job early,” Miley said. “Sandy [Leon] did a good job of mixing up the pitch selection and we were able to execute.”