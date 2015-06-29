RHP Matt Barnes was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Saturday’s game and gave up two runs in 1 2/3 innings on solo home runs by Rays catch Rene Rivera and third baseman Evan Longoria. Barnes arrived at the ballpark in the early afternoon. ”It’s been a long day,“ Barnes said. ”But that’s part of the profession. You’ve still got to go out there and put up zeroes.

INF Travis Shaw was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. He has appeared in six games with the Red Sox this season, going 0-for-9 with one walk, one strikeout and one run scored.

RHP Joe Cornely was outrighted to Double-A Portland on Saturday as the Red Sox removed him from the 40-man roster. He was 2-3 with two saves and a 4.35 ERA in 22 relief appearances this season in Double-A and Triple-A.

LHP Wade Miley gave up two runs and five hits over 6 1/3 innings on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked two on 106 pitches (65 strikes). The loss drops him to 7-7 for the season with a 4.38 ERA. “I think we did a good job early,” Miley said. “Sandy (Leon) did a good job of mixing up the pitch selection and we were able to execute.”

INF Deven Marrero made his major league debut as a defensive replacement at second base in the second inning. He went 0-for-3 but made a gem of a play fielding a ground ball well out of most ranges, impressing his teammates.

LF Alejandro De Aza continues to swing a hot bat, with his third home run in four games after totaling three in his first 45 games of the season. Boston had three home runs off Rays ace Chris Archer, De Aza’s perhaps the most surprising.

RHP Justin Masterson pitched well in his first appearance in six weeks, holding the Rays to one unearned run in five innings for the win. He struck out six while walking none, taking a big step back after missing time with shoulder issues.

RHP Junichi Tazawa came through with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three batters and giving up only one hit. His extended appearance gave Boston a bridge to closer Koju Uehara, who closed it out in the ninth.

C Erik Kratz, designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday. Kratz went 0-for-4 in four games for Kansas City earlier this season, and the Red Sox acquired him off waivers June 21. He spent two days on Boston’s active roster but didn’t get into a game.