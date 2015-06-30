FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
#Intel
July 1, 2015 / 2:49 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SS Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run double in the third inning of the Red Sox’s 3-1 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He has seven doubles in his past eight games. He extended his hitting streak to six games, during which he is batting .360 (9-for-25).

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will start Tuesday in the second game of a four-game series against the Blue Jays. The 22-year-old rookie lost to the Orioles on Thursday, allowing seven hits and six runs in 3 2/3 innings, the shortest outing of his brief career. The Blue Jays had eight hits, three walks and nine runs in 4 2/3 innings in beating Rodriguez and the Red Sox 13-5 on June 14 at Fenway Park.

OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) is batting .308 (4-for-13) after four games of his rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket. He was given a planned day off Monday.

RHP Clay Buchholz improved his record at Rogers Centre to 10-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 15 career starts after allowing five hits and one run in eight innings in a 3-1 win over the Blue Jays on Monday. He has gone seven consecutive starts without allowing a home run, a string of 53 2/3 innings.

C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) went 2-for-6 with a double as he played both ends of a doubleheader for Double-A Portland on Monday on his rehab assignment. He caught the first game of the doubleheader and was 0-for-3 while playing the second game as the designated hitter.

C Erik Kratz, who was designated for assignment by Boston on Thursday, cleared waivers and elected free agency Monday. The 35-year-old did not appear in a game for the Red Sox after going 0-for-4 with one RBI in four games with the Royals earlier this season. Boston claimed him off waivers June 21 from Kansas City.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
