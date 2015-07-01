LHP Wade Miley (7-7, 4.38 ERA) will start the series finale Thursday for Boston against LHP Matt Boyd (0-1, 5.40 ERA).

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first home run of the season in the second inning Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. It was his first homer since May 31, 2014, against the Tampa Bay Rays, a span of 248 at-bats.

CF Mookie Betts was 2-for-5 with a double Tuesday in the Red Sox’s 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. He is on a 12-game hit streak against Toronto, going 20-for-48 (.416). He has hit in 13 of 14 career games against Toronto.

LF Hanley Ramirez (bruised left hand) missed his sixth consecutive game Tuesday but is expected to return Wednesday afternoon for the game against the Blue Jays. He has not played since June 24, when he was struck by a batted ball while running to second base. He is on a five-game hitting streak, 9-for-17 (.529).

OF Shane Victorino (strained left calf) went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Double-A Portland on Tuesday. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment for Portland Wednesday and could be set to rejoin the Red Sox by the weekend.

RHP Rick Porcello will try to end a seven-game winless streak when he starts Wednesday afternoon against the Toronto Jays in the third game of a four-game series at Rogers Centre. He is 0-6 with a 7.07 ERA since winning May 16. He is 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA in nine career games (eight starts) against the Blue Jays and is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in four games (three starts) at Rogers Centre. He earned a win against the Blue Jays on April 29 at Fenway Park when he allowed two hits, two walks, one run and struck out five in seven innings in a 4-1 Red Sox victory.

C Ryan Hanigan is expected to be activated for the game Wednesday against the Blue Jays. He has played seven games on a rehab assignment, catching in four of them. Hanigan, who played both games of a doubleheader Monday for Double-A Portland but did not play Tuesday, has been on the disabled list since May 3 with a broken finger on his right hand. Unless the Red Sox go with three catchers, either C Blake Swihart will be optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket or C Sandy Leon will be designated for assignment.

C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) was eligible to come off the DL Wednesday but his flight was delayed in Philadelphia and C Sandy Leon started for the Red Sox. Hanigan, who went on the DL May 2, completed his rehabilitation assignment with Double-A Portland Monday.