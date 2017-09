RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear a roster spot for C Ryan Hanigan, who came off the disabled list. Aro had decisions and an 11.57 ERA in three relief appearances for Boston.

C Ryan Hanigan (fractured right hand) was activated from the disabled list and started Thursday in his first major league game since May 1. He hit .211 in seven minor league rehab games since June 22.