RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday when the Red Sox activated C Ryan Hanigan the disabled list. Aro was 0-0 with an 11.57 ERA in 4 2/3 innings over three appearances with Boston.

OF/1B Daniel Nava began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday, going 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. He has been out since late May due to a left thumb strain.

LHP Wade Miley tied his career high with seven walks as he pitched five innings to get the win in a 12-6 decision over the Blue Jays on Thursday. He also walked seven batters against the Rockies on April 27, 2013. He gave up four runs and seven hits Thursday, allowing 14 runners in a game for the first time since Aug. 21, 2014, at Washington. He is 7-3 in his past 10 starts and his 8-7 for the season with a 4.53 ERA. “It was a grind, no doubt,” he said. “I had really no fastball command, it was grind. The offense did what they did, it helps out a lot.”

INF/OF Brock Holt was 4-for-6 Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He is batting .320 (32-for-100) in 25 games since June 5.

SS Xander Bogaerts went 4-for-6 with two RBIs Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He is batting .341 (42-for-123) in 30 games since May 31.

CF Mookie Betts had two hits in Boston’s eight-run first inning Thursday in a 12-6 win over Toronto. He finished 3-for-5 with two RBIs in the game. He has a 14-game hit streak against the Blue Jays, tying 2B Howie Kendrick for the longest active hitting streak against Toronto.

OF Alejandro De Aza hit his fifth triple in his past 14 games Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays. He went 3-for-5 with four RBIs to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. During the streak, he is 14-for-30 (.467) with three triples, three homers and 11 RBIs.

C Ryan Hanigan went 0-for-4 with a walk Thursday in the Red Sox’s 12-6 win over the Blue Jays after being activated from the disabled list. He was in the lineup for the first time since May 1, as he was subsequently sidelined due to a fractured right hand. RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for him on the 25-man roster. The moves leave the Red Sox with three catchers, including Blake Swihart, who has options remaining, and Sandy Leon, who is out of options. The situation does not figure to last long with OF Shane Victorino (left calf strain) likely to return from the disabled list Friday.

RHP Justin Masterson will make his ninth start of the season Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. On Sunday, he made his first start after being on the disabled list due to right shoulder tendinitis, and he defeated the Rays, allowing one unearned run and five hits in five innings. He has never faced the Astros. Since the start or 2013, Masterson is 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA in six starts against American League West teams.