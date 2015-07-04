C Blake Swihart, who was ticketed for a return to Triple-A with Ryan Hanigan back, was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a sprained foot suffered in Kansas City June 20. “He had been playing with some pain, as we know,” said Farrell. “The injury that he suffered to that small left toe is obviously still there. We kind of took a short cut initially to get him back in the lineup. But we’re afforded the ability to give him some added rest right now.”

RHP Noe Ramirez was selected from Pawtucket and added to the bullpen. He made his big-league debut in the 10th inning of an 8-8 game Friday. He hit Jose Altuve with the second pitch he threw and then gave up four runs, two earned. He was 4-0 with a 2.42 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 26 innings out of the Pawtucket bullpen -- his first trip to Triple-A.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was sent back to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room for Victorino on the roster.

DH David Ortiz used his head -- literally -- to break up a double play in the fifth inning. Houston second baseman Jose Altuve’s relay throw to first hit a sliding Ortiz in the helmet, and the ball carried all the way into the stands behind first base. Ortiz drove in two more runs, his game-tying double in the eighth inning the 560th of his career, tying him with Eddie Murray and Jeff Kent for 24th place on baseball’s all-time list.

LF Hanley Ramirez continued his hot hitting with his fourth homer during an eight-game hitting streak. He is 12-for-29 with eight RBIs during the streak.

RF Shane Victorino was activated from the disabled list July 3 after missing six weeks with a calf injury. Manager John Farrell said Victorino will be in the lineup on Saturday.

RHP Clay Buchholz looks to continue his hot streak when he faces the Houston Astros in Game 2 of a three-game series Saturday. He has won his last three starts, allowing two earned runs in 22 innings. He has walked three and struck out 22 over his last four starts. The Lumberton, Texas, native is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA and a .190 opponents’ batting average in three career starts against the Astros.