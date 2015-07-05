RHP Noe Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after taking the loss in his major league debut Friday. Ramirez allowed four runs (two earned) on three hits in an inning Friday.

C Sandy Leon has become a reliable personal catcher for RHP Clay Buchholz, but the catcher had himself a career day at the plate on Saturday. Leon collected a career-high three hits in a 3-for-4 performance and scored two runs while reaching base four times. With Leon behind the plate, Buchholz is 6-3 with a 2.47 ERA and an opposing batting average of .234 in 13 starts this season.

RHP Steven Wright was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket before Saturday’s game. Wright is 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA, 13 walks, and 24 strikeouts in 11 appearances (four starts) this season.

INF Xander Bogaerts continues to make a push for his first career All-Star selection, as the shortstop went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs in Saturday’s victory. Given how the season has played out for the Red Sox, Bogaerts, batting .302 with 37 RBIs in 79 games, might be the team’s only representative at the midsummer classic in Cincinnati.

OF Shane Victorino extended his hitting streak to seven games by going 2-for-4 on Saturday in his first game since May 23 after the right fielder missed 38 games because of a left calf strain.

RHP Clay Buchholz pitched his ninth career complete game in Saturday’s 6-1 victory over the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out eight. Buchholz improved to 3-0 with a 1.40 ERA in four career starts against Houston and became the first Red Sox pitcher to throw a complete game on Independence Day since Paul Quantrill in 1993.