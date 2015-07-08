FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
July 8, 2015 / 2:22 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, and he was in the lineup at first base Tuesday night. He was 0-for-9 in six games with Boston earlier this season. In 66 games for Pawtucket, he hit .250/.321/.363 with five homers and 28 RBIs.

RHP Steven Wright, recalled Saturday for his fourth major league stint of the season, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. In 11 games (four starts) for Boston this year, he is 3-2 with a 4.15 ERA.

RHP Zeke Spruill was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, clearing a spot on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster. Spruill, 25, is 4-4 with two saves and a 5.40 ERA in 24 games (four starts) for Pawtucket this season.

