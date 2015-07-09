INF Travis Shaw was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket, starting his fourth stint of the season with the Red Sox after going 0-for-9 on his first three visits. He was in the lineup at first base, and he collected three straight hits, the third starting the winning rally. He said after the game that his family was on hand for much of his other time with the team, but no one was there Tuesday, on his father’s birthday. It was his first career start at Fenway Park.

LHP Wade Miley had a streak of 15 consecutive starts with a decision snapped Tuesday night when his teammates took him off a 3-1 hook with three runs in the seventh inning. Miley pitched well, notching a season-high nine strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings. The 15 straight starts with a decision (after a no-decision in his first outing) are the most by a Boston pitcher since Tim Wakefield had 26 in a row in 2007.

SS Xander Bogaerts is one of the five players on the fan ballot for the final spot on the AL All-Star team, and he didn’t hurt his chances with a rare three-run single that gave the Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night. Asked how many fan votes he might have earned with the hit, Bogaerts said, “I don’t know. Red Sox fans tend to vote a lot for their guys, and hopefully they vote a lot tonight.” The hit made him 7-for-16 with 17 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

2B Dustin Pedroia (hamstring) will be eligible to be reinstated from the disabled list Friday, but the Red Sox will take a day-by-day approach to his possible return.

1B Mike Napoli might get back in the lineup before the All-Star break, but the Red Sox started David Ortiz at first again. “We’re not turning from Mike,” manager John Farrell said.

RHP Rick Porcello takes a career-worst, seven-game losing streak to the mound Wednesday night for the second game of a two-game series with the Marlins. Porcello, who hasn’t won since May 16, allowed seven runs and a career-high-tying three home runs in his last start. He has made two appearances against the Marlins, both in relief while he was with the Tigers.

RHP Koji Uehara recorded another perfect ninth inning, this one with two strikeouts, for his 20th save. He has nailed down the last 10 chances and he has eight consecutive scoreless appearances during which opponents are 1-for-26 against him.