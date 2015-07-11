C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 1. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

LHP Robbie Ross Jr. was the victim of shaky defense when he replaced RHP Clay Buchholz in the fourth inning -- two errors leading to the Yankees’ three runs. But Ross helped the staff out by working 3 2/3 innings, allowing just one run and it was unearned. He threw 69 pitches.

CF Mookie Betts hit a solo home run for Boston’s only run in the 5-1 loss. Over the last 10 games, he is 14-for-43 and Friday, he became the sixth Red Sox player since 1933 to have 10 homers, five triples and 20 doubles before the All-Star break, the first since Nomar Garciaparra did it (for the second time) in 2003). Ted Williams also did it twice.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez makes his ninth career start and officially joins the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry when he pitches Game 2 of the three-game series at Fenway Park on Friday night. After his second poor outing in a three-game span, Rodriguez is 1-0 with a no-decision in his last two starts, yielding one run in each. He is the first starter in Red Sox history to yield one run or less in six of his first major league starts.

DH David Ortiz went 0-for-4 and failed to reach base in a home game against the Yankees for the first time since Aug. 6, 2011. He had reached in 28 straight home games against New York.

2B Dustin Pedroia was closing in on returning from a hamstring strain. While the Red Sox hadn’t announced whether he would return either of the last two games against the Yankees or rest and then get the four extra days for the All-Star break, it appeared he would not return until after the break. “Baseball activity continues to improve,” said manager John Farrell. “He’s not active today. Obviously we’re getting to that point -- what’s the risk reward with the potential for additional days of recovery?”

1B Mike Napoli, benched for the previous three games after his average dropped to .192, was back in the lineup on Friday night, manager John Farrell saying, “We’re going to need his production and tonight is an opportunity for him to get back on track.” Napoli was hit by a pitch his first time up and then singled before finishing 1-for-3. He did have a rough night in the field, his error a key in a three-run Yankees fourth inning.

RHP Clay Buchholz left Friday night’s game with tightness in his right elbow.