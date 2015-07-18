C Blake Swihart (sprained left foot) was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Portland July 16.

LHP Wade Miley threw seven-plus scoreless innings against the Angels on Friday, allowing only one hit. He took a no-hitter into the seventh when Angels RF Kole Calhoun hit the first pitch off the fence in center field for a double. Miley, though, worked his way out of the inning. “Wade was outstanding,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “He was aggressive, he threw a lot of strikes. There were some at-bats where he fell behind in the count but found a way back in, made some big pitches on a couple 3-2 counts. He was very good.”

INF Brock Holt, the Red Sox’s only All-Star, was not in the starting lineup Friday because the Angels had LHP C.J. Wilson pitching. Brock, a left-handed hitter, is batting 34 points lower (.265 to .299) against lefties compared with right-handers. He has an 11-game hitting streak.

RHP Heath Hembree (right shoulder inflammation) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 16.

2B Dustin Pedroia was activated from the disabled list and started Friday night’s game against the Angels. Pedroia had been out since June 24 with a strained right hamstring. He went 0-for-4 in his return. RHP Matt Barnes was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on July 13, clearing the roster spot for Pedroia.

RHP Rick Porcello will start Saturday against the Angels. Porcello won his last start on July 8 against Miami, snapping a career-long seven-game losing streak. He is 4-5 with a 7.07 ERA in 12 career starts against the Angels.

RHP Clay Buchholz, out since July 11 with a strained right elbow, plans to see specialist Dr. James Andrews in Florida next week to get a second opinion.