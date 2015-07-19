INF Travis Shaw was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket after Friday night’s game. Shaw, 25, batted .200 (3-for-15) in nine games for the Red Sox. Shaw, the son of former major league reliever Jeff Shaw, made his major league debut May 8.

RHP Noe Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket after Friday night’s game. Ramirez’s only major-league appearance was his debut July 3 against the Astros. Ramirez took the loss despite pitching only one inning. But he allowed four runs (two earned), three hits and a hit batter while striking out one. The Red Sox optioned Ramirez to Pawtucket on July 4.

1B Brock Holt saw his 11-game hitting streak end Saturday night. In his first game since representing the Red Sox at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, Holt went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in a 3-0 loss to the Angels. Holt and SS Xander Bogaerts share the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues.

SS Xander Bogaerts saw his 11-game hitting streak end Saturday night. Bogaerts went 0-for-4 and struck out in the top of the ninth inning to end Boston’s 3-0 loss to the Angels. Bogaerts and 1B Brock Holt shared the longest active hitting streak in the major leagues.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez seeks his third straight win Sunday night when he faces the Angels. In his last three starts, Rodriguez is 2-0 with 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings while allowing four runs, five walks and 15 hits. The 22-year-old Venezuelan reduced his ERA from 4.33 to 3.59 after the three starts.

RHP Rick Porcello lost his 10th game of the season Saturday night. Porcello allowed two earned runs, three walks and four hits in five innings while striking out five in a 3-0 loss to the Angels. Porcello has now lost eight of his past nine decisions.

3B Pablo Sandoval had both of Boston’s hits in Saturday night’s 3-0 loss to the Angels. Sandoval hit a line drive off the glove of RHP Garrett Richards for a single in the second inning, then doubled down the left-field line in the fifth. Since June 7, Sandoval is batting .306 (38-for-124) with eight doubles, a triple and two home runs.