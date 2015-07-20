LHP Brian Johnson, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 11, will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Selected in the first round of the June 2012 draft, Johnson went 8-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts at Pawtucket. The left-hander from Florida allowed just 68 hits, 33 runs and 26 walks while amassing 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings. Johnson joined the Red Sox when RHP Clay Buchholz went on the disabled list.

RHP Steven Wright will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and he will seek his first major league win since June 7 when he faces the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. Wright, a 30-year-old knuckleball specialist, will be making his first big league start since June 4. Against the Angels on May 23, Wright allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings to earn a victory in his best start of the year.

RHP Clay Buchholz will see specialist Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion Wednesday on his strained flexor tendon. Buchholz has been on the DL since July 10.