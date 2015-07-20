FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
July 21, 2015 / 12:37 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Brian Johnson, recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on July 11, will make his major league debut Tuesday night against the Houston Astros. Selected in the first round of the June 2012 draft, Johnson went 8-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts at Pawtucket. The left-hander from Florida allowed just 68 hits, 33 runs and 26 walks while amassing 81 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings. Johnson joined the Red Sox when RHP Clay Buchholz went on the disabled list.

RHP Steven Wright will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday, and he will seek his first major league win since June 7 when he faces the Angels in the second game of a doubleheader. Wright, a 30-year-old knuckleball specialist, will be making his first big league start since June 4. Against the Angels on May 23, Wright allowed two runs on four hits in 6 1/3 innings to earn a victory in his best start of the year.

RHP Clay Buchholz will see specialist Dr. James Andrews to get a second opinion Wednesday on his strained flexor tendon. Buchholz has been on the DL since July 10.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.