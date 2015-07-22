C Blake Swihart was activated from the disabled list Monday. Swihart had been out since July 3 with a sprained left foot. Before the injury, he was hitting .241 with one homer and 11 RBIs in 40 games. Red Sox manager John Farrell said Swihart will get more starts than the traditional backup catcher.

The Red Sox will call up RHP Joe Kelly to start Wednesday with LHP Wade Miley pushed back to start the series finale Thursday.

C Sandy Leon was designated for assignment Monday, clearing a roster spot for C Blake Swihart. Leon, who is out of options, will have to clear waivers for the club to assign him to Triple-A Pawtucket. Leon was hitting .180 with three RBIs in 33 games, and Farrell cited a need for more offense from the catcher’s spot as the reason for the move.

LHP Brian Johnson will start Tuesday against the Astros. It will be Johnson’s major league debut. At Triple-A Pawtucket, Johnson was 8-6 with a 2.73 ERA in 16 starts, and was named to the International League Mid-Season All-Star team.

RHP Steven Wright gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in five innings, getting tagged with the loss in the Red Sox’s loss in the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels. Wright’s biggest troubles came in the third when his knuckleball seemed to have a mind of its own. In the inning, Wright walked three, hit a batter and threw a pitch that was ruled a passed ball when C Blake Swihart couldn’t handle it. The Angels scored four runs in the inning, all four coming with two out.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez gave up seven runs on six hits and three walks in 1 2/3 innings in Game 1 of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels. Rodriguez gave up all seven runs in a span of just eight pitches in the second inning. He gave up, in order, an RBI single to C Chris Iannetta, an RBI double to LF Daniel Robertson, a two-run single to 2B Johnny Giavotella and a two-run homer to RF Kole Calhoun. After CF Mike Trout lined out, 1B Albert Pujols hit a solo homer.