INF/OF Daniel Nava was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He was out nearly two months due to a left thumb strain, and he hit .250 with one homer and eight RBIs in 10 rehab games for Triple-A Pawtucket.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday to clear a spot on the roster for 1B/OF Daniel Nava. Marrero is 1-for-7 in five games with Boston this season.

LHP Brian Johnson took the loss in the major league debut Tuesday at Houston, allowing four runs on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. He became just the second Red Sox starter to make his big league debut this season, joining LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (May 28 at Texas).

RHP Joe Kelly will be recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to make his 15th start of the season for the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Kelly, optioned to Pawtucket on June 25, is 2-5 with a 5.67 ERA with the Red Sox. During his stint with Pawtucket, Kelly went 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA over four starts. The Red Sox need an additional starter after playing a doubleheader Monday in Anaheim against the Angels.

RHP Steven Wright, called up to start the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Angels, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Tuesday. He gave up six runs on six hits and three walks in five innings in a los Monday, leaving him with a 3-3 record and a 4.84 ERA in 12 outings (five starts) for Boston this season.

SS Xander Bogaerts doubled in his first at-bat and followed with an RBI single in his second at-bat. He is batting .410 (25-for-61) this month. He entered Tuesday with the American League’s third-best batting average in July, and he leads all AL shortstops with 21 doubles. Bogaerts has hit safely in 20 of 22 games.

CF Mookie Betts snapped an 0-for-20 skid with a two-run double on a check swing in the third inning. Betts hit the ball just inside the right field line, ending a streak of four consecutive hitless starts, the longest of his career. Seven of his past eight hits went for extra bases.