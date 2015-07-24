LHP Wade Miley produced a quality start, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. In his last 14 starts Miley has posted a 7-4 record with a 3.47 ERA, a stretch that followed a 1-4 record and 6.91 ERA to start the season.

3B Brock Holt finished 1-for-5 and now has a hit in each of his last 13 games against Houston (since July 11, 2014). He owns the second-longest active hitting streak against the Astros, trailing Brewers OF Ryan Braun (14 games).

DH David Ortiz doubled home the first Boston run in the first inning and added a leadoff homer in the eighth. He has reached base in 19 of 20 games against the Astros since 2013 and is batting .350 (35-for-100) in 29 career games against Houston. The homer was his 500th in the regular season and postseason combined.

1B Mike Napoli snapped a 22-game homerless streak against Houston with a solo shot to left field in the second inning. The homer was the 197th of his career and his first since June 17 at Atlanta. He extended his hitting streak to four games while stroking a pair of doubles, marking only the eighth time in his career he has recorded three-plus extra-base hits in a game.