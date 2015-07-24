LHP Brian Johnson was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket. Johnson made his major league debut on Tuesday night, taking the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and four walks over 4 1/3 innings. With the Red Sox seeking to maintain bullpen depth, Johnson was an obvious choice for demotion.

RHP Joe Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and allowed four runs on six hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings. Kelly surrendered a career-high three home runs, two to Astros LF Preston Tucker. He made his first start with the Red Sox since June 23, a loss at Baltimore that preceded his demotion to Pawtucket.

3B Brock Holt has recorded a hit in each of his last 12 games against the Astros, dating back to July 11, 2014. Holt is tied for the second-longest active hitting streak against Houston with Diamondbacks 1B Paul Goldschmidt, behind only Brewers OF Ryan Braun (14 games). Holt is batting .404 (21-for-52) during his streak against the Astros.

2B Dustin Pedroia snapped an 0-for-20 skid with an RBI double in to center field in the sixth inning. Pedroia finished 1-for-4 with a run scored. He snapped a five-game hitless streak, matching the longest such streak in his career.