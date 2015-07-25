RHP Steven Wright, who allowed a career-high six runs in losing to the Angels in Anaheim on the just-completed 0-7 road trip, faces the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of the three-game series Saturday. He is 3-3 in 12 games -- five starts -- with the Red Sox this season.

SS Xander Bogaerts, who hit just .153 with runners in scoring position last year as a rookie, leads the American League with a .410 average with RISP after delivering the winning hit on Friday night. He also faced a potential problem -- his shirt had been torn off by his teammates, but there was a review of the play on Mookie Betts at the plate. “I wanted to know what was going to happen if he was out,” Bogaerts said, adding, “I’ve gotta get another jersey? I don’t know.”

DH David Ortiz, 10-for-27 with two home runs lifetime against Detroit starter Justin Verlander, was schedule for a day off Friday and got it. Manager John Farrell said Ortiz was healthy but general soreness has bothered the aging veteran this season. He was 7-for-27 with two homers on the trip.

2B Dustin Pedroia missed his second straight game with continued right hamstring trouble. Pedroia is 1-for-22 after coming off the disabled list because of the same injury.

RF Shane Victorino doesn’t want to be part of a Red Sox selloff. “What can we do in this however many days before the deadline? I don’t want to go anywhere,” Victorino told WEEI.com. “I don’t think any of the guys in here want to go anywhere. Let’s go make it hard on (the front office). You look at things and say, ‘Which way am I going to be a part of?’ Am I going to make things difficult for our organization, letting them see we’re showing them signs?”

RHP Rick Porcello, pitching against his former team and teammate Justin Verlander, turned in his second strong outing in his last three, allowing a run on five hits in seven innings and leaving a tie game. He has allowed no more than two earned runs in three straight starts and has posted a 2.96 ERA in his last four home starts.

RHP Koji Uehara worked more than one inning for the first time this season. He pitched two perfect innings before leaving with the game still tied after 10 innings. Manager John Farrell explained after the game that Uehara was his “freshest” bullpen arm after working the least of the relievers on the road trip. It was his first two-inning outing since last July 6.