C Blake Swihart had six passed balls on the season before he caught Steven Wright on Saturday. He had four passed balls against the Tigers that contributed to two unearned runs scored. “(Wright) did a great job today throwing the ball,” Swihart said. “My job as a catcher is knock it down any way I can and I didn’t do a very good job.” On a positive note, Swihart hit his first triple, in the fifth inning.

RHP Steven Wright, who was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to replace 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 25-man roster, took the loss against the Tigers after allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits in 4 1/3 innings Saturday against Detroit. He had been 2-0 with a 4.08 ERA at Fenway Park this season, with one win as a starter, one in relief. He was victimized by four passed balls by rookie C Blake Swihart that led to two unearned runs. “I thought (the ball) was moving a lot more than it has all year,” Wright said. “It’s a good problem to have, but it can be a problem. Today, the passed balls, it was moving that much and it makes it hard to catch.”

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will try to bounce back Sunday from the shortest start of his career. On Monday against the Los Angeles Angels, the rookie pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs on six hits, in an 11-1 loss. Rodriguez previously had allowed two or fewer runs in his past three starts. He is 5-3 with a 4.64 ERA in 10 starts.

DH David Ortiz, who returned to the lineup after a scheduled off night Friday, was 1-for-3 with a walk. But Ortiz cost the Red Sox on the base paths, as he was thrown out at the plate by OF Yoenis Cespedes after a single by Hanley Ramirez with no one out and the Sox behind 2-0 in the bottom of the second. “I thought David was at third base in ample time to send him, but Cespy throws a strike and unfortunately it doesn’t work out,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said.

LF Hanley Ramirez was 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 6-for-18 over that stretch.

Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia was placed back on the 15-day disabled list before Saturday’s game.

2B Dustin Pedroia landed on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season because of a strained right hamstring. “He went through an MRI here this morning and (it) doesn’t show any enlargement,” manager John Farrell said. “Still, he’s aggravated by the symptoms and feels like he needs some shutdown period to get back over this.” Farrell said there was no timetable for Pedroia’s return. Previously he was on the DL June 25 to July 17. He was 1-for-22 in six games after his activation.

1B Mike Napoli was 0-for-2 with a walk to snap his hitting streak at five games. Napoli was 8-for-19 during the streak. Napoli also missed a chance to get the Red Sox back in the game when they were trailing 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth inning. Napoli grounded to third base with the bases loaded to end the inning.

3B Pablo Sandoval was 0-for-3 with a walk against the Tigers and is now hitless in his past 19 at-bats. He grounded out to second base to end the game.