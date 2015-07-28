RHP Joe Kelly rewrote the book on nightmare starts, giving up three straight extra-base hits to open the game -- back-to-back triples and a double -- and committing a costly fielding error en route to a five-run debacle over his 3 1/3 innings. “He had a rough outing. A lot of elevated pitches in the strike zone,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “They were strikes but the command within the strike zone was lacking. A lot of hard contact early.”

INF Josh Rutledge was acquired by the Red Sox from the Angels in exchange for OF Shane Victorino. Rutledge, 26, hit .274 with five home runs in 2015 at Triple-A this season, playing 38 games at shortstop, 14 at second base and 13 at third base.

INF Josh Rutledge joins his second team of the season, but has yet to play a game in 2015. The former Angels infielder -- primarily a second baseman -- appeared in 78 games with Triple-A Salt Lake, batting .286 (85-for-310) with five home runs and 32 RBIs. While not selected to the major league roster yet, Rutledge may be used to fill the void created when INF Dustin Pedroia was placed on the 15-day disabled list for the second time this season with a right hamstring injury. Rutledge has a lifetime .259 average (226-for-871) in 226 major-league games.

INF/OF Brock Holt was given an extra day off to recover from his hyperextended left knee suffered during Sunday’s game. Holt, the Red Sox’s lone representative in this year’s All-Star Game, is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday and was available on an emergency basis Monday. Holt is hitting .284 (77-for-271) with two home runs and 23 RBIs through 80 games.

OF Rusney Castillo went 1-for-2 after being recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take OF Shane Victorino’s roster spot. The outfielder is up for his second stint with the Red Sox in 2015 after appearing in 26 games earlier this year and batting .230 with one homer and six RBIs. In 40 games in Triple-A, Castillo had a .282 average (44-for-156) with three homers and 17 RBIs.

INF Mike Napoli was sent to the showers early after an unfortunate sequence in the first inning ended the first baseman’s night. Napoli took a called third strike down the middle to end the inning and tossed his helmet off home plate in frustration. The helmet bounced up and hit the leg of home plate umpire Toby Basner, who immediately ejected him. Napoli’s case was argued by Red Sox manager John Farrell, who avoided a similar fate after a heated discussion with Basner. The strikeout, his team-leading 87th, dropped Napoli’s season batting average to .208.