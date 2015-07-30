LHP Wade Miley coughed up five runs on five hits in the first inning and gave up seven runs total on 10 hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings in Tuesday’s loss. The five first-inning runs were the most he has ever surrendered in his career. The Red Sox have dropped each of his past four starts. “Not a lot of command in the first inning,” said Miley, who had allowed a combined one run on five hits in his first two starts since the All-Star break. “Really, just not a good effort.”

INF Brock Holt (hyperextended left knee) continues to improve and was available off the bench Tuesday, but he did not play. The Red Sox’s super utility man went through baseball activities before the game -- taking some swings, fielding ground balls and running with a change of direction. “I thought it was best to give him one more day to get back over this,” manager John Farrell said.

CF Mookie Betts continues to endear himself to Red Sox fans by putting his body on the line -- and he continues to pay the price for it. After crashing into the center field barrier pursuing a ball in June, Betts upended himself again chasing White Sox 1B Jose Abreu’s sixth-inning fly ball Tuesday. Betts made an acrobatic catch but flipped over the wall into the Boston bullpen and dropped the ball. The initial ruling, an out, was challenged by Chicago and overturned in a video review, resulting in a two-run homer for Abreu. “He’s got to hold on to the ball,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “That’s the bottom line.” Betts was removed from the game after showing symptoms of a concussion. He is being evaluated.

RHP Jean Machi was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Red Sox after the reliever was designated for assignment by the Giants on July 20. The 33-year-old is 1-0 with a 5.14 ERA over 35 innings this season, but he had strong seasons in 2013 and 2014. “It’s an opportunity to take a look at a guy that will pitch out of the middle for us,” manager John Farrell said.

RHP Clay Buchholz was transferred to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Jean Machi on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster. Buchholz, who went down with a right elbow strain on July 11, is still expected to pitch again this season after receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection, but it won’t be until September. “I think it would be important for all involved to go into the offseason with some game activity under his belt,” manager John Farrell said. “I would think that would give some peace of mind to Clay going into the offseason, as well as everyone else.” Buchholz is 7-7 with a 3.26 ERA and a team-leading 107 strikeouts over 113 1/3 innings in 18 starts this season.