INF Josh Rutledge, acquired from the Angels in the Shane Victorino deal, reported and made his Red Sox debut Wednesday, entering the game at third base in place of 3B Pablo Sandoval (dehydration). Rutledge was hitting .274 with five homers and 32 RBIs at Triple-A Salt Lake and had appeared in 266 major league games prior to this season. He struck out in the ninth inning.

RHP Steven Wright, the announced starter for Thursday night’s series finale, was actually up and throwing in the overworked Red Sox bullpen in the second inning Wednesday night. He is still the announced starter for Thursday and comes in 0-3 with one no-decision in his past four major league starts, one in May and June and two in July. He is 3-4 in the majors and 2-5 in the minors this season.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and started in center field Wednesday night. “Jackie will be the everyday center fielder for the time that Mookie (Betts) is out,” manager John Farrell said. “This is an opportunity for Jackie and for us to see him in game situation.” Bradley went 0-for-3 and is 4-for-33 (.121) in the majors this season.

CF Mookie Betts was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Wednesday after tumbling over the right field wall trying to make a catch on what turned out to be a Jose Abreu home run Tuesday. “Obviously, it was confirmed, consistent with the symptoms last night and the further testing, it’s clear he’s got a concussion,” manager John Farrell said. “Timetable for this is unknown, but every available test to rule out anything else, from the upper back to the neck obviously to his skull, all that was performed and everything else has been ruled out other than the fact that he’s got a concussion. He needs some time to regroup right now.”

RHP Jean Machi, claimed off waivers by the Red Sox from the Giants on Tuesday, will join the team Thursday. He was 1-0 with a 5.33 ERA in 33 games with San Francisco this season.

RHP Rick Porcello left Wednesday night’s game to a chorus of boos after allowing 10 hits in two-plus innings. Craig Breslow relieved and stranded Porcello’s two remaining runners, but Porcello’s ERA ballooned to 5.81. His 11th loss tied him for the league lead, and he has one win since May 16 -- losing eight times over that span. “Had a bad game,” he said after his shortest start of the season. “Elevated some pitches, fell behind some guys, a couple walks with some runners on base. Put them in some tough spots and didn’t recover.” He was the first Boston pitcher to yield 10-plus hits in two innings or fewer since John Tudor in 1982. The rough night occurred in Porcello’s 200th career start.

INF Jemile Weeks, who went 3-for-9 with an RBI in three games since being promoted from Triple-A Pawtucket, was designated for assignment. The moved cleared a roster spot for the arrival of INF Josh Rutledge.

3B Pablo Sandoval left the game due to dehydration. He was thrown out at the plate trying to score from first in the third inning and stayed in through five innings. Asked about Sandoval’s conditioning, or lack of same, manager John Farrell said, “That’s something that Pablo’s dealt with his entire career. It continues to be addressed. I can’t say tonight is a direct result of that, but there are ongoing efforts to support that, to try to get him in the best shape possible.”