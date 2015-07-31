RHP Jonathan Aro was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. He made his major league debut with Boston on June 25 against the Orioles, and he posted a 11.57 ERA and struck out three in three appearances for Boston before he was sent down. He was 3-3 with a 2.95 ERA, 60 strikeouts and one save in 25 minor league games between Double-A Portland and Pawtucket this season.

1B/OF Daniel Nava was designated for assignment to make room for RHP Jean Machi. He began his Red Sox career with a bang on June 12, 2010, becoming the fourth major-leaguer to hit a grand slam in his first at-bat and the second to do so on the first pitch. Nava hit .303 (139-for-458) with 12 home runs and 66 RBIs in a career-high 134 games for the Red Sox in 2013, but he fell off in 2014 and then struggled to regain his consistency in a limited 29-game sample size in 2015. “There were some extended periods of success for him here, but as opportunity diminished and the production was inconsistent, the decision to designate him to make the room was made,” manager John Farrell said. Nava was also designated by the Red Sox in 2011.

C Sandy Leon was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket on Thursday. Leon was designated for assignment July 21 after hitting .180 with three RBIs in 33 games with Boston.

RHP Steven Wright gave up two runs in seven innings, struck out a career-high eight and outdueled Chris Sale to help Boston avoid a four-game sweep. After serving up a first-inning two-run homer to Chicago 1B Jose Abreu, Wright buckled down while throwing a season-high 116 pitches. “He didn’t have a real good feel for (the knuckleball) the first couple of innings,” Red Sox manager John Farrell said. “Then once he did get the feel for it, the consistency, the violence to the action and the strike-throwing ability improved across the board. It slowed them down.”

LHP Tommy Layne was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to clear space for RHP Jonathan Aro. The reliever has made 40 appearances in 2015, going 2-6 with a 5.94 ERA in 33 1/3 innings.

RHP Jean Machi joined the major league roster after the Red Sox claimed the reliever off waivers from the Giants earlier in the week. Machi, 33, was designated for assignment by the Giants on July 20 and had not pitched in 10 days despite throwing a light bullpen session before Thursday’s series finale. Machi, who throws a three-pitch mix consisting of a fastball, a slider, and a splitter, posted ERAs in the mid-2.00s in 2013 and 2014 but heads to Boston with a 5.14 ERA in 33 games in 2015. “The velocity has been consistent with what it was the last couple of years, and that’s 92 to 94 (mph),” manager John Farrell said. “Where his damages come is the slider might not be as sharp as it was the last two years, and that’s the pitch that we’ve got to continue to hone in on and look to regain its consistency.”

3B Pablo Sandoval was recharged and ready to go after leaving Wednesday’s game due to dehydration. Sandoval started the game Thursday but left after four innings with a left forearm contusion he sustained when he was hit by a pitch an inning-ending swinging strikeout. “Pablo is probably day-to-day. He’s sore right now,” manager John Farrell said. “That was a fastball that chased him. It looked like it might have hit him in the throat if he didn’t take it in the wrist on the swing. A scary moment. The scan here at the ballpark is clean, but he’s still day-to-day.” Sandoval was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in two at-bats before departing.