RHP Ryan Cook, a 2012 American League All-Star, was traded Friday to Boston for a player to be named later or cash. Cook has spent most of the season in Triple-A Nashville. Cook’s trade ended his four-year stint with Oakland, which reached its zenith in 2012 when he went 6-2 with a 2.09 ERA and 14 saves and made the All-Star team. He went 6-4 with a 2.54 ERA in 2013, but last year he battled injuries and went 1-3 with a 3.42 ERA. This season has been a disaster for Cook. He started the season with Nashville after a nightmare spring training. In his only stint with the A‘s, he went 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA over four relief appearances then was sent back to Nashville.

RHP Joe Kelly, who has allowed eight earned runs and 13 hits in 8 2/3 innings since being recalled from Triple-A, pitches the middle game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. Kelly, who has one major league win since his first start of the season and none since June 6, yielded five runs on eight hits in five innings in a no-decision against the Rays April 22.

LF Hanley Ramirez was out of the lineup after fouling two balls off his left shin during the same at-bat in the fifth inning of game the previous night. He finished the game.

INF Jemile Weeks was outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket. He had been designated for assignment July 29. The moved cleared a roster spot for the arrival of INF Josh Rutledge.

3B Pablo Sandoval was out with a bruised left wrist suffered when he swung and missed and was hit by the pitch the previous night.