INF Travis Shaw made the most of his opportunity after being called up from Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday. Starting in place of injured 3B Pablo Sandoval, Shaw slugged the first two homers of his career -- a solo shot in the third and a two-run blast in the eighth. Shaw collected a career-high four hits and became the first Red Sox player to score five runs since 2B Dustin Pedroia in 2008. “I tried to stick to my approach and not do too much,” said Shaw, who also made a nice grab to catch a basestealer and preserve a 7-6 lead. “Once you get a couple of hits, your confidence level goes up and you feel good about yourself, and I was able to carry through the whole game.”

RHP Jonathan Aro was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket to make room on the 25-man roster for INF Travis Shaw. Aro had an 11.57 ERA over 4 2/3 innings pitched in three games.

RHP Joe Kelly gave up just one hit through three frames but ran into trouble in the fourth and fifth and gave up five runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out six in five-plus innings. “The first time through was pretty good,” said Kelly, who improved to 3-6 with his first victory since June 6. “The second time through they obviously scored runs and I didn’t make the kind of pitches I needed to make, didn’t mix it well enough. Fortunately we had a lot of offense.” Kelly, who tied a career high by making his 17th start of the season, has a 6.11 ERA in 88 1/3 innings.

SS Xander Bogaerts is entering exclusive territory, as the 22-year-old tied Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski for the most four-hit games (six) by a player under age 23 since 1914. Bogaerts, who went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs Saturday, entered the day tied with Los Angeles Dodgers INF Howie Kendrick and Detroit Tigers INF Ian Kinsler for the most four-hit games in the majors this season. Bogaerts also became only the eighth Red Sox in the last 100 years to drive in 100 runs before turning 23.

OF Rusney Castillo tied a career high with three hits and recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season. Castillo, who was 3-for-4 with a double, also tied a career high by driving in three runs. Castillo has been on fire lately, hitting .400 (8-for-20) in his last six games at home.