#US MLB
August 5, 2015

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Ryan Cook, acquired by the Red Sox from the Athletics before Friday’s non-waiver trade deadline for cash or a player to be named later, was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket on Monday. Cook, who has yet to appear in a game for Boston, is 0-2 with a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings over four major league games in 2015.

CF Mookie Betts increased his physical activity Monday and did not feel any concussion symptoms. He has been sidelined since July 29.

Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) could start baseball activities this weekend in Detroit.

