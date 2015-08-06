RHP Ryan Cook was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to create room on the active roster for LHP Henry Owens. Cook was acquired from the Oakland Athletics Friday and was on the major league roster for one day (Sunday). Before being traded to Boston, Cook had a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland this season and a 4.05 ERA in 30 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

LHP Brian Johnson was placed on Triple-A Pawtucket’s disabled list Monday with elbow tightness. Manager John Farrell said on Tuesday Johnson experienced the irritation around the ulnar nerve area but was unclear on any further information. Johnson made his major league debut July 21, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings at Houston. He was cruising through the first three innings Sunday flexing his left arm when pitching coach Bob Kipper came out to check on him. Before the injury, Johnson was a candidate to make another start in place of RHP Rick Porcello.

RHP Steven Wright’s last appearance at Yankee Stadium was when he pitched five innings out of the bullpen and was the winning pitcher in Boston’s 19-inning victory on April 10. He will be making his eighth start of the season Wednesday against the Yankees and he will try to get a second straight victory. Wright ended a four-game winless stretch when he allowed two runs and six hits over seven innings against the White Sox.

CF Mookie Betts (concussion) increased his physical activity Monday and manager John Farrell said there was not any reoccurrence of the concussion symptoms that sent him to the seven-day DL July 29.

2B Dustin Pedroia (right hamstring strain) has been getting daily treatment but manager John Farrell does not think he will resume baseball activities while the team is in New York. Farrell said Pedroia could resume baseball activities when the team heads to Detroit this weekend. Pedroia has missed a combined 27 games during two DL stints with the same injury.

LHP Henry Owens made his major league debut and allowed three runs and five hits in five-plus innings. His night ended after he opened the sixth by allowing doubles to New York LF Chris Young and DH Alex Rodriguez on off-speed pitches while the Red Sox held a 2-1 lead. Owens was charged with the loss when Rodriguez scored but the assessment by manager John Farrell was positive. “I thought what was impressive is that he seemed to keep the emotion under control,” Farrell said. “He made some quality pitches, he settled down and gives us five solid innings.” Owens also was the first Red Sox pitcher to make his major league debut against the Yankees in New York since Robinson Checo on Sept. 16, 1997. At 23 years, 14 days, Owens also was the youngest Red Sox pitcher to have his major league debut come against the Yankees since Billy Rohr pitched a one-hitter on April 14, 1967 in a game where the only hit was by C Elston Howard with two outs in the ninth.

3B Pablo Sandoval (left forearm contusion) appeared as a pinch hitter Aug. 2, and returned Aug. 4.