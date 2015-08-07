LHP Brian Johnson gave the Red Sox some good news Thursday when tests did not show any structural damage in his left elbow. Johnson was placed on Triple-A Pawtucket’s 15-disabled list with elbow tightness around the ulnar nerve area. Johnson made his major league debut July 21, allowing four runs in 4 1/3 innings at Houston. He was cruising through the first three innings Sunday flexing his left arm when pitching coach Bob Kipper came out to check on him. Before the injury, Johnson was a candidate to make another start in place of RHP Rick Porcello.

RHP Joe Kelly will try to put together consecutive victories for the second time since joining the Red Sox last July. Kelly ended last season with three straight wins but has struggled often this year. When he was credited with the win Saturday against Tampa Bay despite allowing five runs and nine hits in five innings, it was his first victory since June 6. Before getting the win, he had been 0-2 with a 10.19 ERA in his last five starts. Kelly will be making his first career start against the Tigers.

INF/OF Brock Holt had the night off from the starting lineup to take a break from a 0-for-14 slide. Holt is batting .277 but does not have a hit in three straight starts and if he does not get a hit in his next start it will mark the second time Holt did not get a hit in four straight starts. The other time was Aug. 6-9, 2013.

OF Mookie Betts (concussion) saw specialist Dr. Micky Collins in Pittsburgh on Thursday and will rejoin the Red Sox on Friday in Detroit. Betts has missed eight games since getting injured July 29 but is not quite ready to be activated although he has passed concussion tests.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez turned in a solid outing Thursday, allowing two runs and six hits in seven innings. It was the ninth time in 13 starts Rodriguez gave up two earned runs or less. At 22 years and 121 days, Rodriguez is the youngest Boston pitcher to start at Yankee Stadium since LHP Rick Jones (21 years, 143 days) on Sept. 6, 1976.

RF Rusney Castillo returned to the starting lineup after making pinch hitting appearances Tuesday and Wednesday. Manager John Farrell said Castillo will start seeing regular playing time for the Red Sox and Thursday not only marked the first time he hit leadoff but also the first time he batted higher than fifth. It was a mixed night for Castillo out of the leadoff spot as he had an RBI single in the fifth but also struck out three times and grounded out in another at-bat.