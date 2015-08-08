LHP Wade Miley is scheduled for his first career start against Detroit on Saturday. He is 3-0 against American League Central teams in three starts. The AL Central is full of teams that tilt heavily to the left on offense, but the Tigers are not one of those teams. Detroit is likely to start an all right-handed lineup against the Boston southpaw.

RHP Joe Kelly dazzled for three innings but then struggled to get through 5 1/3 to pick up his fourth win in 10 decisions. “His slider was excellent,” manager John Farrell said. “But maybe the third time through the order that slider wasn’t quite as sharp. Maybe it lost a little bit of its bite. What you’re seeing is that when you get into the middle innings (with Kelly) you take a closer look.” “I wanted to keep them off balance early,” Kelly said. “My slider definitely felt better, although I threw a hanging slider to J.D. (Martinez, who hit it for his 30th home run in the fourth).”

CF Mookie Betts has been cleared to resume limited baseball duties, and manager John Farrell is hopeful his center fielder can return to the team Tuesday in Miami. Betts suffered a concussion July 28 falling into the bullpen after making a catch at Fenway Park. “(Betts has) been cleared,” Farrell said Friday. “The final submission of paperwork to MLB is, really, the last step. So, he’s been cleared to go through all physical activity, but to be activated, there’s still that final protocol of administrative paperwork.” Betts saw a concussion specialist Thursday in Pittsburgh and hit some balls in the cage Friday night along with doing some light throwing.

3B Pablo Sandoval, scheduled for a night off, was inserted into Boston’s starting lineup Friday night when 1B Mike Napoli was scratched and traded just prior to the game’s start. With LHP Daniel Norris as Detroit’s starter, Sandoval was scheduled for a break to rest a sore thumb. A switch-hitter, Sandoval has abandoned hitting right-handed after going 2-for-42 batting that way this year. He was inserted into Napoli’s slot, sixth in the order, and played third with Travis Shaw shifting from third to first. “He got hit on the wrist a couple of days ago,” manager John Farrell said, “and hurt his thumb. He got jammed a couple of times. I had to get him off his feet.” He came out after eight innings but Farrell said he’ll be in the lineup Saturday.

RHP Koji Uehara got a scare Friday night when he took a liner off his right wrist while facing the last batter of his 25th save. “It was in a place where a lot of different things can happen,” manager John Farrell said. “He’s day-to-day. It was a very big relief (Uehara wasn’t injured). But it was also unfortunate he was out there in the first place (in a 7-2 game).” “I consider my whole body is a glove, after I release the ball,” Uehara said. “I will be ready on Sunday.”