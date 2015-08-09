LHP Wade Miley was strong through four shutout innings Saturday night but faltered in the last two he pitched. Miley gave up nine hits in six innings, but six came in the fifth and sixth while Detroit was scoring five times. Miley walked one and struck out six.

INF Deven Marrero was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Pawtucket to fill the vacancy created when 1B Mike Napoli was traded Friday to the Texas Rangers. Marrero hit .143 in a brief stine with the Red Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .237 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 games for Pawtucket. Marrero is a solid defensive shortstop whose playing time will be limited by his bat.

CF Mookie Betts (concussion) left the team on Saturday to begin a brief rehab stint with Triple-A Pawtucket. He could rejoin Boston on Tuesday.

DH David Ortiz saw his $11 million option for 2016 vest Saturday night when he stepped in the batter’s box to lead off the second inning. The option kicks up by $1 million if he reaches 475 plate appearances with additional pay bumps based on more plate appearances. The peak is $16 million for 600 plate appearances this year. Ortiz doubled and scored in his first at-bat, homered in his second, hit a two-run single in his third and walked the fourth time up. “They’re obviously pitching very carefully to him,” manager John Farrell said. “But when he does get his pitch, he’s not missing it. He’s in a groove, clearly locked in.”

LF Hanley Ramirez has been bothered by a sore left foot recently and was pulled from Saturday night’s starting lineup just before game time. “He’s sore,” manager John Farrell said. “He had X-rays and it’s okay. He’s questionable to play Sunday.”

LF Hanley Ramirez (left foot) was unable to play Sunday, manager John Farrell said.

LHP Henry Owens will be looking for his first major league victory on Sunday in a scheduled start at Detroit. Owens compiled a solid 3.16 ERA for Triple-A Pawtucket and was 3-8 when he was brought up Tuesday for his debut. He pitched five innings and allowed three runs against New York in the Yankees’ 13-3 win.

RHP Rick Porcello threw a bullpen session on Saturday and “felt great.” He was placed on the disabled list Aug. 2 with a right triceps strain but hopes to return to the mound when eligible to come off the 15-day DL. This is his first time back at Comerica Park since he was traded by Detroit to Boston between seasons. “I almost made that left turn turn (to the Tigers’ clubhouse) coming out of the tunnel,” he said.

RHP Junichi Tazawa took the loss for the Red Sox on Saturday night, surrendering a two-run, two-out homer to Tigers DH Victor Martinez in the seventh inning. “Left-handers are obviously getting good swings off him,” manager John Farrell said. “Martinez hit a split-finger that was up. He hasn’t pitched in five days, but the last few times he’s pitched he hasn’t been as sharp. He’s throwing his fastball away, but he’s been pulling it back to the middle of the plate.” Tazawa got the first two outs of the inning, but a single and the home run erased a 6-5 Boston lead.

RHP Koji Uehara was much improved Saturday after taking a line drive off his right wrist before throwing out Detroit 2B Ian Kinsler to end the game and pick up his 25th save. “The swelling is still there,” manager John Farrell said, “but it’s much better than it was. His availability is to be determined.” Realistically, it’s likely to be Tuesday before Uehara is able to throw effectively. Boston is off Monday.