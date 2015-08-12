RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to take closer Koji Uehara’s spot on the roster. Cook, acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, is vying to fill the closer role. Before being traded to Boston, Cook had a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland this season and a 4.05 ERA in 30 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to make room for CF Mookie Betts. He had been recalled Saturday to fill the vacancy created when 1B Mike Napoli was traded Friday to the Texas Rangers. Marrero hit .143 in a brief stint with the Red Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .237 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 games for Pawtucket.

RHP Steven Wright, who converted to a knuckleballer to start the 2011 season, had an OK start on Tuesday that was spoiled by wildness. The rookie has allowed three earned runs or less in eight of his nine starts. On Tuesday against the Marlins, he allowed five hits and two runs in five innings. He walked five batters, helping to cause his early exit.

LHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday. The reliever is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox this year.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. started his first career game in left field and looked quite comfortable. In the fourth inning, he made a sensational catch, stealing a double from Marlins shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria. Bradley caught the ball just before slamming into the fence. Offensively, Bradley had two hits -- including a triple -- and scored two runs.

CF Mookie Betts (concussion) was activated off the disabled list after missing 11 games and had a big game. He went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. However, in the 10th inning, he dove and failed to make what would have been a great catch on Dee Gordon’s triple. Gordon eventually scored the run that beat Boston 5-4 in 10 innings.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez will make his 14th start of the season when he faces the Marlins on Wednesday. In eight of his 13 starts so far, Rodriguez has allowed two earned runs or fewer while pitching at least six innings. He was 4-3 with a 2.98 ERA earlier this season at Triple-A Pawtucket.

Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot injury) sat out his fourth straight game.

2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. Spread out over two stints on the disabled list, he has missed 34 games due to the injury. It’s uncertain if he will return this year.

RHP Koji Uehara, who has 25 of Boston’s 27 saves this year, was placed on the disabled list due to a fractured right wrist.