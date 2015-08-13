RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to take closer Koji Uehara’s spot on the roster. Cook, acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, is vying to fill the closer role. Before being traded to Boston, Cook had a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland this season and a 4.05 ERA in 30 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to make room for CF Mookie Betts. He had been recalled Saturday to fill the vacancy created when 1B Mike Napoli was traded Friday to the Texas Rangers. Marrero hit .143 in a brief stint with the Red Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .237 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 games for Pawtucket.

LHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday. The reliever is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox this year.

Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot injury) sat out his fourth straight game.

2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. Spread out over two stints on the disabled list, he has missed 34 games due to the injury. It’s uncertain if he will return this year.

