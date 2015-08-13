FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 13, 2015 / 1:28 AM / 2 years ago

Boston Red Sox - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Ryan Cook was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to take closer Koji Uehara’s spot on the roster. Cook, acquired from the Oakland Athletics at the trade deadline, is vying to fill the closer role. Before being traded to Boston, Cook had a 10.38 ERA in 4 1/3 innings for Oakland this season and a 4.05 ERA in 30 appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

INF Deven Marrero was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday to make room for CF Mookie Betts. He had been recalled Saturday to fill the vacancy created when 1B Mike Napoli was traded Friday to the Texas Rangers. Marrero hit .143 in a brief stint with the Red Sox earlier this season. He was hitting .237 with five home runs and 22 RBIs in 78 games for Pawtucket.

LHP Tommy Layne was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket Tuesday. The reliever is 0-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 33.1 innings pitched for the Red Sox this year.

Boston LF Hanley Ramirez (foot injury) sat out his fourth straight game.

2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. Spread out over two stints on the disabled list, he has missed 34 games due to the injury. It’s uncertain if he will return this year.

Boston 2B Dustin Pedroia (strained right hamstring) hopes to begin baseball activities in two weeks. He has missed 34 games this season, and it is uncertain whether he will return this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.