1B Travis Shaw delivered his second two-homer game in the last three home games when he had a pair Friday night. He had three hits and three RBIs as he continues to be the team’s regular first baseman. Shaw became the second Red Sox player in the last 100 years with two multi-homer games in their first 18 major league games. George Scott did it in 1966. He is 12-for-21 with a 1.190 slugging percentage at Fenway Park.

LHP Wade Miley, 0-2 with five no-decisions in his last seven starts, pitches the second game of the three-game series with the Seattle Mariners at Fenway Park on Saturday. The team has lost his last six starts and he has allowed 14 earned runs in 18 1/3 innings over the last three. He is 4-1 against the AL West this season and this is only his second career start against the Mariners -- the other coming in 2012.

RHP Joe Kelly had a rough start Friday night, allowing a first-inning homer to Kyle Seager and then two walks later in the inning. But he settled down and worked six to pick up his third straight win. He gave up only three hits after the homer -- and revealed after the game he wasn’t part of the pre-game meeting where John Farrell revealed he has lymphoma, the club apparently not wanting the starting pitcher to be part of an emotional scene. He said he spoke to Farrell after he left the game. Kelly became the first pitcher in Red Sox history to allow one run or less in each of his first three career starts against Seattle for Boston.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr., who started Friday’s game in left field and finished it in right, had three hits and has reached base in seven straight games, a career best.

RF Rusney Castillo hit a two-run homer and stroked a single in his first two times up Friday. But he fouled a ball off his left foot his third time up, finished the at-bat with a strikeout and left the game with a contusion that will be further tested on Saturday. He is 19-for-56 with nine RBIs since being recalled from Triple-A.

LF Hanley Ramirez missed his fifth straight game with a sore left foot. Interim manager Torey Lovullo said Ramirez is making progress.

LHP Rich Hill, a former Red Sox reliever, was signed to a minor league contract.

3B Pablo Sandoval snapped an 0-for-12 spell with three hits and drove in three runs in the loud win. The RBIs gave him 500 for his career. The big offensive night came after a 4-for-25 road trip but he is hitting .311 in 46 home games this season.