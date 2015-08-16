RHP Matt Barnes will be called up from Triple-A Pawtucket to start in Boston’s series opener against the Cleveland Indians on Monday. “We want to split up our lefties, so we didn’t push anybody around,” manager Torey Lovullo said. Barnes is 3-2 with a 5.64 ERA over 22 1/3 innings in 21 appearances for the Red Sox this season.

RHP Steven Wright (concussion) was placed on the seven-day disabled. He was hit in the neck by a fly ball during batting practice Wednesday in Miami. Wright, who gave up two runs on five hits and five walks over five innings in a no-decision Tuesday against the Marlins, is 5-4 with a 4.09 ERA over 72 2/3 innings in 16 games (nine starts) with the Red Sox in 2015.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run home run off Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez in the second inning and hit another in the eighth while driving in a career-high seven runs. “I wanted to be aggressive with him because he’s a pitcher that attacks the zone with all of his pitches,” said Bradley (5-for-6), who set a franchise record with five extra-base hits. In addition to his two home runs, Bradley added an RBI double in the sixth and a two-run double in the seventh.

INF/OF Garin Cecchini was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket to take RHP Steven Wright’s place on the 25-man roster. Cecchini, who hit .218 (79-for-362) with six home runs and 25 RBIs in 100 games with Triple-A Pawtucket this season, entered as a pinch runner for DH David Ortiz in the sixth inning and flied out in his only at-bat.

RF Rusney Castillo (left foot contusion) had the day off and is being re-examined after leaving Friday’s game with a foot injury. “We’re hoping for good news,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “At this point, we don’t know exactly where he’s at.”

RF Rusney Castillo returned to the lineup after sitting Saturday with a left foot contusion.

LF Hanley Ramirez (left foot contusion) is progressing but still has a ways to go after missing Boston’s last six games with a foot injury. “(Hanley is) still feeling a little discomfort from that contusion,” manager Torey Lovullo said.

RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) was sent for a rehab assignment to Class A Lowell. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA in 114 2/3 innings over 20 starts this year.

3B Pablo Sandoval blasted a solo home run in the second inning but was hit in the right elbow by a pitch in the third inning and left in the fourth. Sandoval was diagnosed with a contusion and is day-to-day.

Boston gave 3B Pablo Sandoval (right elbow contusion) the day off after leaving Saturday’s game with an elbow injury.