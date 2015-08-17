RF Rusney Castillo returned to the lineup Sunday after missing one game with a left foot contusion. Castillo was 2-for-6 with a solo home run and committed a third-inning fielding error that put a pair of runners in scoring position with nobody out. Castillo is hitting .279 (38-for-136) with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 43 games.

DH David Ortiz extended his hitting streak to eight games with a first-inning single Sunday, but the slugger was more focused on the hits that got away. With the game tied 8-8 in the 11th inning, Ortiz (1-for-4) struck out swinging for the second out with a runner on first. Ortiz, who could have won the game with an extra-base hit or trademark walk-off home run, broke his bat over his knee in frustration as he walked back to the Red Sox dugout.

LF Hanley Ramirez (left foot contusion) is improving every day and his return could be imminent. “It’s getting close and we feel comfortable saying that his return could be close,” said Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo. Ramirez, who underwent a series of tests Sunday, has missed the last seven games and is batting .262 (97-for-370) with 19 homers and 53 RBIs in 97 games.

LHP Henry Owens had his ups and downs in his Fenway Park debut Sunday. The 23-year-old rookie received a no-decision after giving up seven runs on 10 hits, but he also recorded a career-high 10 strikeouts in his third career start. “It’s going to be a constant learning process,” said Owens. “I think even people who aren’t rookies are still trying to learn in this game. There’s so much to learn. So, I‘m going to continue to take it day by day and tomorrow come out and get my work in, try and learn something watching the game.”

RHP Rick Porcello threw the ball well in a rain-shortened rehab start with Class A Lowell on Saturday. Porcello tossed 55 pitches in 3 2/3 scoreless innings before the game was suspended due to inclement weather. “He was really pleased with how the ball was coming out of his hand,” interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said of Porcello, who allowed three hits and a walk while striking out one. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA over 114 2/3 innings in 20 starts.

3B Pablo Sandoval (right elbow contusion) was given the day off after taking a pitch off his elbow and leaving Saturday’s game. “He’s a little swollen and we took it out of his hands,” interim Red Sox manager Torey Lovullo said. Sandoval, who hit a solo home run Saturday before departing, is batting .259 (96-for-370) with 10 homers and 39 RBIs in 102 games.