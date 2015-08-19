1B Travis Shaw went 4-for-4 and is hitting .371 in 22 games in the major leagues. He is the first Red Sox player in 100 years to have two four-plus hit games in his first 22 in the big leagues. He is batting .525 and slugging .950 in nine games at Fenway Park, with multiple hits in seven of the games. “Do we expect him to get three, four hits a night, no, not by any means,” said interim manager Torey Lovullo. “But the consistency of the at-bats has been fun to watch and obviously he’s being very productive and that’s just icing on the cake.”

RHP Joe Kelly looks for his fourth straight win when he closes the series with the Cleveland Indians Wednesday night. Kelly has allowed 20 hits and eight earned runs in 16 1/3 innings in the three games, but only three runs in 11 1/3 in the last two. He has struck out 19 and walked five in the three games.

2B Brock Holt had three more hits Tuesday and has recorded at least one extra base hit in each of his last five games. He is 14-for-29 during a six-game hitting streak and has multiple hits in six of his last eight games.

C Matt Wieters was back in the Orioles’ starting lineup after missing the previous five games with a right hamstring strain.

LHP Eduardo Rodriguez, coming off a terrible start in Miami and guilty of four outings in his previous 11 where he allowed between six and nine runs, was brilliant in winning his seventh game on Tuesday night. He pitched a six-hitter over a career-high eight innings, walked none and struck out five. He became the third Red Sox pitcher since 1979 to allow six or fewer hits and walk none in at least eight innings. Roger Clemens did it in 1984 and Daisuke Matsuzaka in 2007.

DH David Ortiz had a pair of doubles Tuesday and moved past Cal Ripken Jr. into 22nd place on MLB’s all-time extra-base hit list with 1,080. He has hit in 10 straight games, batting .500 with a .947 slugging percentage during the streak. He has also reached base in 20 straight games against Cleveland, the longest current streak against the Tribe.

LF Hanley Ramirez, who continues to struggle at his new position, will continue to play out there, which means a young player (Jackie Bradley Jr. Tuesday) has to sit. “Hanley Ramirez is our left fielder and I think we’re going to stay with that,‘’ Lovullo said before the game. ”We’re going to try and get him the necessary work, the necessary reps, and the necessary innings out there to get him to the point where he feels comfortable and we become a championship defense in the outfield.''