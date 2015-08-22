RHP Matt Barnes (3-3, 6.59 ERA) makes his second big-league start Saturday. He gave up six runs -- five coming in one inning -- is five innings on Monday in a loss against Cleveland.

C Blake Swihart went 4-for-4 with two RBIs. He’s done very well against AL Central teams, hitting .412 (21 for 51).

2B Josh Rutledge hit his first homer with the Red Sox, a two-run shot into the Green Monster seats. He’s trying to prove himself with the Red Sox after being picked up from the Los Angeles Angels for OF Shane Victorino and cash in late July. Rutledge was in Triple-A when the Red Sox acquired him.

INF/OF Brock Holt got his second straight day off because interim manager Torey Lovullo said he was “banged up.” Lovullo said he expects him to be back in the lineup on Saturday night.

OF Jackie Bradley Jr. didn’t start, but came in defensively in the eighth inning and made a diving catch. He’s been hot of late, .409 (18 for 44) during a 12-game on-base streak with his last nine hits being extra-base hits.

OF Mookie Betts had a hustle double in his first at-bat, driving a liner to right-center, getting out of the back quickly and never letting up as he slide into second before center fielder Lorenzo Cain could get the throw in. He also added an RBI single and collected three hits.

LHP Henry Owens had his best start since joining the club. Making just his fourth big-league start, the 23-year-old went eight solid innings, holding the Royals to two runs -- one earned -- and four hits. “I was pretty comfortable early on,” he said.

RHP Rick Porcello, recovering from a right triceps strain, began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday. He pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up three runs while striking out six and walking none.

RHP Clay Buchholz (7-7, 3.26 ERA) may not pitch again this season. He received a plasma-rich platelet injection in his elbow after the all-star break and went to see Dr. James Andrews last week to confirm he could throw again, but interim manager Torey Lovullo said: “He wasn’t cleared 100 percent to begin all throwing activities.” Originally, the thought was he’d be back in early September, but with the recent delay, the timetable seems to be closing.

3B Pablo Sandoval went 1-for-5 batting in the second spot in the order for the second straight night, and fifth time in his career. It seems like the emergence of Travis Shaw and his power in the middle of the order has made the move easier. The large infielder also made three solid plays, one a diving stop on Kendrys Morales’ grounder down the line in the seventh. Pitcher Henry Owens pointed at him with excitement after the play.