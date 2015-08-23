RHP Matt Barnes struggled in his second major league start Saturday, surrendering five runs, eight hits and a walk and struck out two in 5 1/3 innings. Barnes, who gave up six runs in five innings in his first career start last Monday, coughed up a two-run double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fifth but still had a strong outing in the eyes of his skipper. “I thought Barnesy threw the ball very, very well,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He had a couple of innings that were responsible for what happened. The first inning, give up a couple runs, and then the big three-run home run and we couldn’t overcome that.”

RHP Steven Wright (concussion) will not travel with the Red Sox on their upcoming six-game road trip and will be re-evaluated Tuesday. Wright suffered the concussion when he was hit in the neck by a batted ball in batting practice before Boston’s game in Miami on Aug. 12. Wright is 5-4 with a 4.09 ERA in 72 2/3 innings and 16 games (nine starts).

OF/INF Brock Holt was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday night with left oblique tightness. Holt was originally scheduled to start at second base, but the utility man was abruptly replaced by Josh Rutledge about an hour before the game. Holt, who missed the first two games of Boston’s four-game series with Kansas City because interim manager Torey Lovullo said he was “banged up,” is batting .287 (101-for-352) with two home runs and 36 RBIs in 99 games.

LF Hanley Ramirez made another costly mistake in left field Saturday, jumping up against the Green Monster to pursue a fly ball that was way over his head. The blunder allowed an additional run to score on a two-run double after the ball rolled back toward the infield. Ramirez also has had problems at the plate lately, entering Saturday’s game hitless in his last 13-at bats and went 1-for-4. “His timing, his rhythm is a little off,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “He’s tinkering with his swing.” Ramirez has hit .191 since the All-Star break.

RHP Rick Porcello (right triceps strain) threw 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday, giving up three runs and three hits and striking out six in a no-decision. ”He had command of all three pitches, was throwing them where he wanted to,“ Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. His two-seam fastball had the action that he wanted.” Porcello, who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 2, will throw a bullpen session on Sunday and might rejoin the team next week. Porcello is 5-11 with a 5.81 ERA in 114 2/3 innings and 20 starts.