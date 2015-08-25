RHP Joe Kelly matched a career high by winning his fifth consecutive start Monday against the Chicago White Sox. Kelly became the first Red Sox pitcher to win five games in August since RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka did so in 2008.

RF Rusney Castillo continued his torrid streak by going 3-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs on Monday against Chicago. Castillo extended his hitting streak to nine games with a single, double and home run against White Sox RHP Jeff Samardzija.

2B Dustin Pedroia traveled with the team to Chicago and inched closer to returning from a strained right hamstring injury that has sidelined him since July 23. Pedroia fielded ground balls before the game and is expected to return to the lineup on or around Sept. 10. “I know he’s working as hard as anybody right now to get back on the field,” Lovullo said.

RHP Junichi Tazawa will remain in the closer’s role despite allowing four earned runs in a blown save Sunday against Kansas City. He was unavailable Monday because of a heavy workload the previous day. “It wouldn’t help him right now to just pull (the job) away from him,” Red Sox interim manager Torey Lovullo said. “That’s not really what we’re about. We want to be consistent with what’s happening every day, and Taz is our closer. We like him in that situation.”